TAFA, Tutaitaga Mulitupe. Sadly, passed away on Saturday 29th June 2019, in Auckland. Beloved wife of Soliga Tafa. Dearly loved mother of Lawrence Tafa, Posenai Tafa, Late Fueina Tafa, Bianca Tuisamoa, Mu Tafa and Metai Tafa. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Loved and cherished by all her family and friends. "You will be forever in our hearts. Ia manuia lou malaga" A family service will be held at Ese Tatupu Funeral Home Chapel, 18 Norman Spencer Drive, Manukau City, Auckland, (tomorrow) Thursday 4th July 2019 at 6pm. A funeral service will be held at the above venue, on Friday 5th July 2019, at 11am. Followed by a burial in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland. All communications to: Pose on 0273317188 or Jodi on 0221696403.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019