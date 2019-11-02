|
KIRIFI, Tusitala. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the sudden passing of our beloved story teller Tusitala Kirifi last Monday 28 October 2019. "Tus" is survived by his wife Senetenari, children Danny and Shannon, Ameteolepala, Lanuola and Jeremiah, grandchildren Jaimee-Munroe, Kyrie Du Preez and Neymar Jakiel, his beautiful mum Tusaga Peau Tusitala, sisters Siona and the Late Rev. Sasa Sala, the late Katie and Tua Soe, Toese and the late Bob Thornton, Vine and the late Pakeva O'Brien, Salaii and the late Enoka Sua, the late Malili and late Rev. Kovio Tusolo and Fa'alelei and Siosi Leaupepe, his brothers Tausisilefilemu and Malia, Etu and Elena and Peau and Sandra together with all the nephews and nieces of the Tusitala clan from Auckland, Australia, Samoa and Hawaii and Canada. The Family service will be held tomorrow Sunday 3 November 2019 at EFKS New Lynn, 3165 Great North Road, New Lynn from 5.30pm with his farewell service being held on Monday 4 November 2019 at 10am and thereafter he will be laid to rest at the Waikumete Cemetery. Any communications can be made to 0211371891 or 6002491.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019