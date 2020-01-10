Home

Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS)
39 Havelock Avenue
Palmerston North
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS)
39 Havelock Avenue
Palmerston North
LEAUGA, Tusiga. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th January 2020, aged 98 years, in Palmerston North. Loved mother of Toluono Opetaia Pasoni and Keisa Pepe Semisi Leauga (deceased). Loved Grandma of Christian Lotu and Vanessa Leauga, Gloria Tusiga Leauga, Victoria Lisepa Leauga and Asiata Oceania Lealaisalanoa- Tasi. Loved Great Grandma of Hunter and Carter Leauga, Rico-James Tasi. There will be a family service at the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS), 39 Havelock Avenue, Palmerston North on Sunday 12th January 2020 at 4pm. A funeral service for Tinā will be held at the above venue on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 10am, followed by burial at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
