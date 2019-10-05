|
VIOLET, Turner. (late of Titirangi and Blockhouse Bay) Passed away peacefully on Thursday 27th September 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was 93 and is survived by her son, Chris Turner and her grandchildren Jesse, Billy and Tilly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Violet's life will be held at No2 Chapel, Waikumete Crematorium, Great North Road, Glen Eden on Monday 7th October 2019 at 1PM.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019