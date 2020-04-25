|
MACKEY, Turei Forest Dale (T'Mack). Born 2 February, 1936 in Waipiro Bay. Passed away peacefully after a determined battle against illness, in Rotorua on 16 April 2020. Eldest son of the late George and the late Kath Mackey (Christy) of Tikitiki. Cherished partner and friend of Amelia Rika. Devoted husband of the late Rangi Kite. Respected and adored dad and father-in-law of Kay and Terry, Sharon, Wayne and Dale, and Brian and whanau. Much loved grandad of Shannon and Areta, Malone, and Quinn. Proud great grandfather of Mackenzie and Ihaka. Brother and brother-in-law of Wallace and Margie, the late Stan and Puti, Ben and Makere, and the late Chris and the late Sandy. Treasured member of the extended Mackey, Kite and Rika whanau. Kind, clever, witty, handsome and loving, he will be in our hearts forever. We would like to acknowledge his many friends, former colleagues and family for their love and support. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Details to come.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020