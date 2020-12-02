Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 528 2331
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
10:00 a.m.
PIPC The Church of Christ
King Warspite Avenue
Porirua
Tuisavelalo AIONO


1932 - 2020
Tuisavelalo AIONO Notice
AIONO, Tuisavelalo. 21 August 1932 - 30 November 2020. Son of Tautua and Tifaga Aiono, Fasito'outa. Father of Tautua, Gabriel Aroseta (deceased), Michael Lua'iufi, Ana (deceased), Koke, Tuisavelalo Jnr and Fa'ataualofa. Papa of 22 grandchildren and 35 greats. Our Chief, our Father, our Papa passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and the abundance of love from the legacy of Tui and Lina Aiono. Family Service will be held at PIPC The Church of Christ the King Warspite Avenue, Porirua Wednesday 3rd December at 6.00pm. The Funeral Service will be at the same Church on Thursday 4th December at 10.00am. No Fa'a Samoa - please respect the wishes of the family. Gee & Hickton Tel (04) 528 2331 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
