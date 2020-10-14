|
TE TAURI, Tui Moana. Passed away suddenly on 12th October 2020. Dearly loved soulmate of Margie. Loved father and father-in-law of Quintin and Nichole, Tui and Carrida, and Harmony and Phillip. Much loved grandfather of Aisha, Lyric, Dallas, Jacob, Brock, Lucia-Grace, Kiana-Rose, Milaya and Mahaliyah. Loved brother, uncle, friend and colleague to many. A service to celebrate Tui's life will be held at his home, 92 Tripoli Road, Panmure on Thursday 15th of October at 11.00am, before his journey to his final resting place in Taranaki.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020