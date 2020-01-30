Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
Tui Ivy (Marriner) MILLS

MILLS, Tui Ivy (nee Marriner). Passed away suddenly at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku on Tuesday 28th January 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham (Millsy), cherished Mum of Christina and John Billman, Grahame and the late Julie, Warwick and Lynney, Janet, Grant and Frances, adored Nanny of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Tui will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Monday 3rd February at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -