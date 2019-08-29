Home

Tui Hilda (Daniels) CAMPBELL

CAMPBELL, Tui Hilda (Daniels) 2 February 1956 - 29 August 2018. Together from 1971 to 2018, married for nearly 43 years, one year has gone and I have lost my mate, lover and mentor. Missed by both families and all her friends. Loving mother to O'Dell and Corinne. Grandmother to my 5 mokos, Skylar, Sintere, Trinity, K-Ci, and Harmony. Great grandmother to Tiaie- Rose. Dont forget Adam and Nas. We think of you everyday. Life isint fair. Dont take things for granted. Love you and miss you Ed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
