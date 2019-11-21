|
|
|
LEES, Tuhi Brian. Loved son of Peter and Queenie, Tuhi passed peacefully in the arms of loved ones at Auckland Hospital on Tuesday 19 November 2019. Dad to Leroy and adored by Anita, Matty and Zach. The strongest brother to Myra, Peter, Andrew, Margaret, Liz, Riki and Stu. Uncle T to all, both related and not, his Mana and aroha will forever burn in our hearts, his cheeky grin forever close in our memories. Tuhi will return home to 191 Birkdale Rd, after 1pm on Wednesday 20 November. Visitors are welcome from noon but please don't bring flowers. Funeral arrangements to follow. Any questions or information can be directed to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019