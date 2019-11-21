Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 p.m.
191 Birkdale Rd
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 p.m.
191 Birkdale Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tuhi LEES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tuhi Brian LEES

Add a Memory
Tuhi Brian LEES Notice
LEES, Tuhi Brian. Loved son of Peter and Queenie, Tuhi passed peacefully in the arms of loved ones at Auckland Hospital on Tuesday 19 November 2019. Dad to Leroy and adored by Anita, Matty and Zach. The strongest brother to Myra, Peter, Andrew, Margaret, Liz, Riki and Stu. Uncle T to all, both related and not, his Mana and aroha will forever burn in our hearts, his cheeky grin forever close in our memories. Tuhi will return home to 191 Birkdale Rd, after 1pm on Wednesday 20 November. Visitors are welcome from noon but please don't bring flowers. Funeral arrangements to follow. Any questions or information can be directed to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tuhi's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -