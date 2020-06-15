|
JOHANNINK, Trudy. On 11th June 2020, peacefully at home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved mother of Robin, Peter, Darrin and Michael, mother -in-law of Erica and Anjala. Loved grandmother of Reanin, Dorian, Marc, Zara, and Chelsea, partner of Marc. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 16 Vermont Street, Ponsonby, Auckland on Thursday 18th June at 11am. A Rosary and Vigil Prayers will be said at Little Sisters of the Poor, 9 Tweed Street, Ponsonby on Wednesday 17th June at 7.30pm. A Special thanks to Sosina and her angels. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 15 to June 16, 2020