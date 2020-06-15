Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
7:30 p.m.
Little Sisters of the Poor
9 Tweed Street
Ponsonby
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
16 Vermont Street
Ponsonby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy JOHANNINK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy JOHANNINK

Add a Memory
Trudy JOHANNINK Notice
JOHANNINK, Trudy. On 11th June 2020, peacefully at home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved mother of Robin, Peter, Darrin and Michael, mother -in-law of Erica and Anjala. Loved grandmother of Reanin, Dorian, Marc, Zara, and Chelsea, partner of Marc. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 16 Vermont Street, Ponsonby, Auckland on Thursday 18th June at 11am. A Rosary and Vigil Prayers will be said at Little Sisters of the Poor, 9 Tweed Street, Ponsonby on Wednesday 17th June at 7.30pm. A Special thanks to Sosina and her angels. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, 1050.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 15 to June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trudy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -