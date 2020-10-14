Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
Trudi Maree ELLIOTT

Trudi Maree ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT, Trudi Maree. Born 9 May 1972, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday 11 October 2020. Dearly loved wife of Brad and cherished mother of Jaime and Blake. Most treasured daughter of Sue and Paul and sister of Kyal and Stacey. Adored Aunty, Sister In Law and Friend. "They whispered to her you cannot withstand the storm but she whispered back I am the storm." A service to celebrate the life of Trudi will be held at the Howick Funeral Home, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Friday 16 October 2020 at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
