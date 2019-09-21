|
THOMSON, Troy David. Our precious son Troy has passed away suddenly, aged 47. Loved son of Pauline and Dave, cherished brother of Cindy and brother-in-law of Rob Gleeson. Loved uncle of Reese, Brianna, George and Connor Gleeson. Loved nephew and friend of Steve and Jenny Bates and the late Geoff and their families. Troy was a dearly loved grandson of the late Dot Bates. Step brother of Dean Thomson, Sandra Postance and Lesley Thomson. He will be sadly missed by cousins and extended family. Troy was a loyal member of the Te Atatu AFC for 42 years and really loved his club. As family are overseas funeral day and time to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019