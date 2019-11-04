Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Troy David Hendricus van DOORNE

Troy David Hendricus van DOORNE Notice
van DOORNE, Troy David Hendricus. Passed away peacefully at home on the 1st November 2019; aged 50 years. Dearly loved husband to Sandie, and loved Dad to Ashleigh, Liam and Olivia. "A good mate to many" Celebrate Troy's life with us at the Oasis Hideaway, Fencourt Road, Cambridge on Wednesday 6th November at 11a.m. Heartfelt thanks for the kindness, care and respect shown to Troy from everyone at the Hamilton Cancer Lodge, Hospice, Dr David and all of the District Nurses. We also give kind thanks to everyone else for their tremendous love and support throughout. 'Troy, you're one of a kind; a legend. You will be truly missed'. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
