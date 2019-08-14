Home

Trixie Noeline ILLINGWORTH

Trixie Noeline ILLINGWORTH Notice
ILLINGWORTH, Trixie Noeline. Sadly passed away on Thursday 8th August, aged 83 years, at Auckland Hospital after a short period of difficult health. Cherished mother of Mark who closely attended her to the last and who will rely on many fond memories to fill the massive gap in his life. Loved sister of Don McGowan and Elaine McGowan. A private service has been arranged for Trixie. All communications to the family c/- P O Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
