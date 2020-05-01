Home

Trixie Isabel BROWNING

BROWNING, Trixie Isabel. Passed away at Aparangi Care Unit, Te Kauwhata on 29 April 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly beloved wife and soulmate of the late Rex. Treasured mother and mother in law of David and Sandi, the late Colin, and Trevor and Megan. Precious Nana to 7 grandchildren and their partners and 8 great grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all. A private cremation will be held, followed by a memorial service at a later date. All communications to the Browning Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2020
