WAKELIN, Tristram Arundel. Peacefully at Bupa Tararu, Thames, on 12th August, 2019; in his 92nd year. Much loved husband of the late Shirley, and loved Dad of Murray and Dorothy, Lynette, Glenys and Charles. Beloved Grandad of Josiah, Jovana, Arielle, Michaela, Bethany, Nicholas, Anna, and Great-Pop of 7. A Service for Tristram will be held at St. Martin's Presbyterian Church, 22 Wyllie Road, Papatoetoe, on Tuesday 20th August at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice, South Auckland, would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to 140 Charles Prevost Drive, The Gardens, Auckland 2105. Special thanks to staff of Bupa Tararu Care Home, Thames, for their outstanding loving care of Tristram.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019