Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Resources
More Obituaries for Tristram WAKELIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tristram Arundel WAKELIN

Add a Memory
Tristram Arundel WAKELIN Notice
WAKELIN, Tristram Arundel. Peacefully at Bupa Tararu, Thames, on 12th August, 2019; in his 92nd year. Much loved husband of the late Shirley, and loved Dad of Murray and Dorothy, Lynette, Glenys and Charles. Beloved Grandad of Josiah, Jovana, Arielle, Michaela, Bethany, Nicholas, Anna, and Great-Pop of 7. A Service for Tristram will be held at St. Martin's Presbyterian Church, 22 Wyllie Road, Papatoetoe, on Tuesday 20th August at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice, South Auckland, would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to 140 Charles Prevost Drive, The Gardens, Auckland 2105. Special thanks to staff of Bupa Tararu Care Home, Thames, for their outstanding loving care of Tristram.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tristram's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.