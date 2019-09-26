|
van SCHALKWYK, Tristan. 13 June 1967 - 17 September 2019. Passed away in Auckland Hospital, aged 52. Tristan was born in Windhoek, Namibia to parents Louis Willem and Ursula van Heerden. She moved from South Africa to New Zealand in 2001. She is survived by her loving husband and soulmate, Riaan Slabbert, son Llyle Sheldon, daughter Charn? Leigh, granddaughter Mariška Zoe and grandson Zane Jordan van Schalkwyk. Tristan will be remembered for her kindness and loving nature to all, her zest for life, love for travel, adventure, and family, including Foxy the Papillion. You will be dearly missed bokkie!
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019