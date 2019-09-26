Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tristan van SCHALKWYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tristan van SCHALKWYK

Add a Memory
Tristan van SCHALKWYK Notice
van SCHALKWYK, Tristan. 13 June 1967 - 17 September 2019. Passed away in Auckland Hospital, aged 52. Tristan was born in Windhoek, Namibia to parents Louis Willem and Ursula van Heerden. She moved from South Africa to New Zealand in 2001. She is survived by her loving husband and soulmate, Riaan Slabbert, son Llyle Sheldon, daughter Charn? Leigh, granddaughter Mariška Zoe and grandson Zane Jordan van Schalkwyk. Tristan will be remembered for her kindness and loving nature to all, her zest for life, love for travel, adventure, and family, including Foxy the Papillion. You will be dearly missed bokkie!
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tristan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.