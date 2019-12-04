|
MARTIN, Trevor William. (Commander of The Order of St John). Peacefully at Moana House, Whangamata, on 2nd December 2019; aged 81 years. Much loved husband of the late Jean. Dearly loved Dad of Rosalee, Greg and Heather, Mark and Tanya. Cherished Granddad of Emma, Tim, Vicki, Sera, Nathan, Matthew, Hannah, Ella, Sam and Summer, and Great-Granddad of Seth, Aurora, Ethan, Jono, Renee, Lynk, Harlem, Callyn, Jack, Anakay and Asher. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at The Whangamata RSA, 324 Port Road, on Monday 9th December at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 4 Campbell Close, Whangamata 3620.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019