 -->
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 a.m.
The Whangamata RSA
324 Port Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor William MARTIN

Add a Memory
Trevor William MARTIN Notice
MARTIN, Trevor William. (Commander of The Order of St John). Peacefully at Moana House, Whangamata, on 2nd December 2019; aged 81 years. Much loved husband of the late Jean. Dearly loved Dad of Rosalee, Greg and Heather, Mark and Tanya. Cherished Granddad of Emma, Tim, Vicki, Sera, Nathan, Matthew, Hannah, Ella, Sam and Summer, and Great-Granddad of Seth, Aurora, Ethan, Jono, Renee, Lynk, Harlem, Callyn, Jack, Anakay and Asher. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at The Whangamata RSA, 324 Port Road, on Monday 9th December at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 4 Campbell Close, Whangamata 3620.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -