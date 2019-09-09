Home

Trevor William (Trev) BUTLER

Trevor William (Trev) BUTLER
BUTLER, Trevor William (Trev). On 6 September 2019, passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 75 years. Treasured father of Steven, Lorraine and Joanne. Father-in-law of Brenda, Wayne and Paul. Loved Grandad of Kyle, Zoe, Riley, Brianna, Abbie, Matt and Natalie. A Celebration of Trevor's life will be held at Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe on Thursday September 12 at 11.00am to be followed by a burial at Heights Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's would be greatly received. All communications to Trevor's family, 579 Buckland Road, Buckland 2677.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
