|
|
|
BUCKLEY, Trevor William. Passed away on Saturday 22 June 2019 with family present, after a battle with cancer. Precious husband of Jenny. Deeply loved father and father in law of Glenn, Clinton and Michelle. Treasured poppa of Jacob and Jessica. In lieu of flowers donations to the North Shore Hospice, P O Box 331129, Takapuna, Auckland 0740 would be appreciated. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 28 June 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More