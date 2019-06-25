Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor BUCKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor William BUCKLEY

Notice Condolences

Trevor William BUCKLEY Notice
BUCKLEY, Trevor William. Passed away on Saturday 22 June 2019 with family present, after a battle with cancer. Precious husband of Jenny. Deeply loved father and father in law of Glenn, Clinton and Michelle. Treasured poppa of Jacob and Jessica. In lieu of flowers donations to the North Shore Hospice, P O Box 331129, Takapuna, Auckland 0740 would be appreciated. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 28 June 2019 at 12.30 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.