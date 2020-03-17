|
JONES, Trevor Stanley. 14 December 1933 to 12 March 2020, 86 years. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 12 March 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley, father and father- in-law of Peter, Murray and Megan, Leanne and John, Sandra, Tim and Rachell. Popa to 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held on Friday 20th March at VJ Williams and Sons Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti at 1pm followed by interment at the Te Kuiti cemetery. All communications to the Jones family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020