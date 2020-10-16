Home

Service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Legacy Gardens
53 Te Okuroa Drive
Papamoa
Trevor Raymond LANGLEY

Trevor Raymond LANGLEY Notice
LANGLEY, Trevor Raymond. 453427 21st Battalion NZEF New Zealand Army Passed away peacefully on 14 October 2020 in his 98th year at Somervale Care Home, Mt Maunganui. Treasured husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jan and Norm Bell; and Ray and Marg Langley. Cherished Grandad of Alissa, the late Richard, Jonathan, Vanessa and Iain, Susan, Graham and Jo. Loved Great Grandad Trev of Niamh, Joseph, Jackson, Lachy, James and George. A service for Trevor is to be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Tuesday 20 October 2020 at 2.00pm. Communications to the Langley family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
