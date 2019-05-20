|
BARON, Trevor Prescott. Born 11th August 1919, passed away peacefully, on Saturday morning 18th May 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Much loved and respected father and father in law of Diana, Helen, Robert and Sheryl, Donald and Robyn and Peter and Anna, treasured Grandpa of Stephanie, Penelope, James, Sarah, Jessica, Simon, Malcolm, Hamish, Samuel, John, Libby and Tierney and Great Grandpa of Matilda. A celebration of Dad's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday, 23rd May at 12 noon. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank 1742.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
