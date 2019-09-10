Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Noel COLLINS

Add a Memory
Trevor Noel COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Trevor Noel. Always a step ahead of us. Suddenly left us for a new adventure on Saturday the 7th of September 2019, aged 60 years young. Dearly loved son of the late Noel and Pamela Collins. Loved partner to Ute Seufert, and proud father of Tori and Logan, proud stepfather to Lia and Luke, brother to Denise, Leslie, Julie, Natalie and Garry who is already on his journey. Sadly missed by us all. His Funeral will be held at the Whakatane Crematorium, Ohope Road, Whakatane today (Tuesday) 10th of September at 3:30pm. Communications please to the Collins Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.