COLLINS, Trevor Noel. Always a step ahead of us. Suddenly left us for a new adventure on Saturday the 7th of September 2019, aged 60 years young. Dearly loved son of the late Noel and Pamela Collins. Loved partner to Ute Seufert, and proud father of Tori and Logan, proud stepfather to Lia and Luke, brother to Denise, Leslie, Julie, Natalie and Garry who is already on his journey. Sadly missed by us all. His Funeral will be held at the Whakatane Crematorium, Ohope Road, Whakatane today (Tuesday) 10th of September at 3:30pm. Communications please to the Collins Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019