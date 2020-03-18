Home

Trevor Newton CLAYTON Notice
CLAYTON, Trevor Newton. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on 16th March 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Pauline. Loving father and father-in- law of Jonathan and Hapi, and Roger and Tracy. Treasured Poppa of Ava, Tyler and Matthew. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Lakes would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The memorial service for Trevor will be held at 11am, Saturday 21st March, at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
