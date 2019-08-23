Home

Trevor Leonard LINDSAY

Trevor Leonard LINDSAY Notice
LINDSAY, Trevor Leonard. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on Tuesday 20th August 2019, surrounded by family. Aged 87 years. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Faye. Father of Robyn, David and Therese, Grant and Mirjam, Kathryn and Rob and Anne and Peter. Loved grandfather of Michael and Eliana, Andrew, Alex, Conor, Sam and Caitlin, Annelies and Tim, Tamryn and Libby, Jessica, Daniel, Aidan, Conrad and Lily. Brother of Dennis. Thanks to the staff of Ward 5. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
