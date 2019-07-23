Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
Trevor John MOORE

Trevor John MOORE Notice
MOORE, Trevor John. Peacefully on 21 July 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 61 years. Loved father and father-in- law of Rhonda, Lyall and Pauline. Loved Pop of Kris and Maryam, Daniel and Maree, Kieran and Matthew. Loved Great Pop of Liam, Emily and Isaac. A service for Trevor will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 25 July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online: www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Moore family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019
