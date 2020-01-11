|
HOUSE, Trevor John. Peacefully on 9 January 2020, after a short illness bravely fought, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of the late Patty. Adored Father and Father-in-law of Peter and Lynn, Sue and Gavin, and Lorraine. Special Grandad to Jared, Brittany, Steven, Jake and Seth. Great Grandad of Stevie. Loved Dog Dad of Blue. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather and mate who will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Wiri on Tuesday 14 January at 12.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020