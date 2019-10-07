|
GROUBE, Trevor John. Born April 15, 1949. Passed away on October 3, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Thames Hospital after a long illness. Dearly loved Husband of 48 years to Ann. Dearly loved father of Sharlene, Jason and Blair. Special Poppa of 7 grand children and 1 great grand child. A private cremation has already been held. A public memorial service is to be held on 3rd November 2019, at the Thames Workingmen's Club, 407 Cochrane Street, Thames at 11am In lieu of flowers donation can be left at the club, or can be sent to Thames St Johns. Messages to 312D Mackay Street, Thames.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019