Trevor John CLARKE

Trevor John CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Trevor John. Passed peacefully 22 October 2019, at Ambridge Rose Manor, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Anita. Cherished step-father of Kathy, Robyn and Mark, Graeme and Maire. Loved Trevor of 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Treasured brother of Geoffrey and Pauline, uncle of Adrienne, Martin and Kirsten and their respective families. A service for Trevor will be held in All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 25 October at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and can be made on line at bit.ly/ tjclarke2210



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
