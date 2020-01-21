Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu
Trevor John ANDREW

Trevor John ANDREW Notice
ANDREW, Trevor John. Peacefully in his sleep on the 20th January 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Cath. Loving Father of John and George, Caren and the late Oli Keyte, Rick and Meri. Treasured Pamps of Tammy, Rochelle and Rob Flannery, and Scott. Very proud great grandad of Mason, Marley and Patrick. A Service for Trevor will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 23rd January at 10am followed by burial at the Te Aroha Cemetery. All communications to the Andrew family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
