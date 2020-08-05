|
SMITH, Trevor Gordon. Passed away on the 3rd of August 2020 in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Ena (Margaret). Father of Alan and the late Lin, Jenny and Dave, and Gordon. Loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather of many. Now reunited with Mum. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday the 8th of August at 3.00 p.m. Many thanks for the care given to Trevor by Radius Taupaki Gables Rest home and prior to that Vision West.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020