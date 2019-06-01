|
|
|
SMITH, Trevor George. Peacefully at Hodgson House on 30th May 2019, in his 91st year. Loved husband of the late Elsie. Loved father and father in law of Garry and Tammy, Diane, Darryl and Claudia and the late Sue. Grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 11. Brother and brother in law of Barry and Marylyn. Forever fishing RIP. A service for Trevor will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday 5th June at 1.30pm. Communication to the Smith Family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More