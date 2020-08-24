|
JACKSON, Trevor George Cunnold. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 22 August 2020, aged 92 years. Much loved husband of the late Betty. Loved and respected Father and Father-in-Law of Alan and Colleen, Laurie, Barry and Jenny. Devoted and caring Grandad of Nicole and Mark, Carl and Kate and Christopher. Great Grandad to Chloe. Treasured friend of the late Elaine and of Shirley. As Trevor said he had a great life and rose to the top of his chosen profession. Trevor encouraged and supported his family to lead fulfilling and successful lives. Rest peacefully Trevor, you will forever be in our hearts. Trevor's family would like to thank Elenoa Paea and the staff at Lady Allum for their care and attention. Due to current restrictions, a private cremation will be held. Communications for the Jackson family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020