EDMUNDS, Trevor Donald (Don). Passed away peacefully on Friday 17th January 2020. Cherished husband of the late Madge. Much loved father of Betty and George, Dorothy and Jim, Margaret and the late Kathryn. Treasured Grandfather of Celina, Georgina and Manya. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at the Chapel of Faith in the Oaks, Waikumete Cemetery , Great North Road, Glen Eden on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020