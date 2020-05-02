Home

CORR, Trevor. Suddenly passed away on Wednesday 29th April 2020 at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Esther May of 56 yrs and treasured father to Trevor John, Darren, Julie, Richard and Tony. Grandfather of 18 and great grandfather of 4. Loved youngest son of the late Charles and Rebecca Corr. Beloved youngest brother of the late Edna, Charles, Joan, William and Joyce. You will be dearly missed by all. Due to the present restrictions cremation has taken place. Any correspondence can be sent c/o Glenburn Retirement Village New Lynn.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
