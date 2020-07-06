Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Trevor Bruce BOWDEN


1941 - 2020
Trevor Bruce BOWDEN Notice
BOWDEN, Trevor Bruce. RNZN 16343 Born October 11 1941. Passed away peacefully at home on 1st July 2020 aged 78 with loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Anne (deceased), Father to Scott and Steven, and father-in-law to Jackie. Grandad to Douglas, Andrew, Stephanie, Rachael and Great-grandad to Lily. A service to honour Trevor's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 9th July 2020 at 3.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
