RIPLEY, Trevor Archibald. Born 25 June 1933 in England. Passed away peacefully on 20 May 2019. Dearly loved husband and life partner to Doreen, loved and adored father and father-in- law to Steven and Loyola, Glenn and Tina and Christine and Adrian. The most loved grandpa to seven and great- grandpa to one. Much loved brother of Yvonne, Valerie and Fred and the late Gerald and Dennis. Thanks to all the staff at Edmund Hillary for their kindness and care of Trevor. We will be celebrating his life at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 24 May at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
