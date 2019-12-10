Home

Trevor Allen CRAWFORD

Trevor Allen CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD, Trevor Allen. On December 9th, 2019 peacefully at North Haven Hospice, Whangarei surrounded by family; aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Elva for 65 years. Cherished Dad of Christine, Raewyn and Neil, Wendy (deceased) and Mark. Adored and loved Gramps to Rebecca, Anna, Emma, Josh, Jessica, and Clinton. Loved Grampie to his 11 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Ian and Craig (both deceased). A service for Trevor will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Friday 13th December 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations sent direct to North Haven Hospice would be appreciated, https://www.northhavenhospice.org.nz/donate-online/ or PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei, 0144. All communications to the Crawford family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
