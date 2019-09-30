Home

More Obituaries for Trevor KENT
Trevor Albert KENT

Trevor Albert KENT Notice
KENT, Trevor Albert. Passed away peacefully on 27th September, 2019, aged 91 years. Cherished husband of the late Phyllis, loving father and father-in-law of Stuart and Elfriede, David and Jill, loving Granddad of Simone and Jonny, and Pop of Steven, Anna and Leigh, Jacqui, and Jarrad and Hannah, and special great Granddad of Theo. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 3rd October, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Kent family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
