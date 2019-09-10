Home

More Obituaries for Trevor DAVIES
Trevor Albert DAVIES

Trevor Albert DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, Trevor Albert. Peacefully at Auckland Hospital on Sunday the 8th of September 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of the late Ruth (Sheriff). Much loved father of Michael, Gennelle, and Philip, and father-in-law of Tui and Tracey. Adored poppa to Jade, Michael, Jordan, Zak, Hayley, Josh, Sophie, Tyson, and great-poppa to Lyla. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Puhinui on Saturday the 14th of September at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
