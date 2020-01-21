|
SMITH, Trevan John (Trev). Darling Trevan (TJ) passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday 19 January 2020; aged 73, knowing his family were with him... life-long best friend to wife Carol, treasured father of Leah and Mark, and daughter-in-law Alanna, and adored Trevy to grandchildren Otis, Moby, Elsy, Somerset and Soda. Our Trevy, you had your quick wit and infectious sense of humour to the end, we will love and miss you always. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to Mercy Hospice, Auckland who helped us care for Trevy, and shared our laughter and love. Join us to celebrate Trev's life this Friday, 24 January at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St. John's Road, Meadowbank at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020