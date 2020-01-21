Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trevan SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevan John (Trev) SMITH

Add a Memory
Trevan John (Trev) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Trevan John (Trev). Darling Trevan (TJ) passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday 19 January 2020; aged 73, knowing his family were with him... life-long best friend to wife Carol, treasured father of Leah and Mark, and daughter-in-law Alanna, and adored Trevy to grandchildren Otis, Moby, Elsy, Somerset and Soda. Our Trevy, you had your quick wit and infectious sense of humour to the end, we will love and miss you always. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to Mercy Hospice, Auckland who helped us care for Trevy, and shared our laughter and love. Join us to celebrate Trev's life this Friday, 24 January at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St. John's Road, Meadowbank at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -