Ensom Funeral Services
Tresnor (Tres) FOUNTAIN

Tresnor (Tres) FOUNTAIN Notice
FOUNTAIN, Tresnor (Tres). Promoted to Glory on June 27th 2019 peacefully, late of Dannemora Gardens Retirement Village formerly of Papakura , in her 85th Year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Lambert R Fountain. Loved and respected by Brent Scott and Kevin Kilsby, John and Julia Ensom, Nigel Weeks and John Broadbent, and Hamish Bailey. In accordance with Tresnor's wishes a service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 2pm. All Communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
