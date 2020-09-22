Home

Tracy (McGuigan) CARROLL

Tracy (McGuigan) CARROLL Notice
CARROLL, Tracy (nee McGuigan). Aged 44, beloved daughter of Rob and Robyn, sister of Craig and David, sister in law of Lydia and Rachel, aunty of Patrick, Maggie and Mason and Nova passed away in Leeds, Yorkshire, UK Saturday 19 September 2020. After a long courageous battle with cancer Tracy slipped away . She died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by family and close friends. Her determination to live life to the full was amazing and even in the last few weeks we were enjoying tough walks in the countryside. Her passion for fitness and friends saw her lead a fulfilling personal and professional life. She leaves behind a loving family, husband Sam and her children Henry, Edith and Beatrix.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
