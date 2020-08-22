|
BARTLETT, Tracey Maree. Born at sunrise on 15 August 1965 and passed away peacefully in the evening of 18 August 2020 in the presence of her family at the Dove Wing Hospice, St Andrews Village, Glendowie. Most dearly loved and cherished older Daughter of Norman and Gillian dearly loved Sister of Deborah and Paul, much loved Aunt to Joshua and Holly. Heartfelt thanks to the Carers, Nurses, Doctors and the pastoral care of St Andrews village. A private cremation has been held per Traceys wishes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020