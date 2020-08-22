Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tracey BARTLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracey Maree BARTLETT

Add a Memory
Tracey Maree BARTLETT Notice
BARTLETT, Tracey Maree. Born at sunrise on 15 August 1965 and passed away peacefully in the evening of 18 August 2020 in the presence of her family at the Dove Wing Hospice, St Andrews Village, Glendowie. Most dearly loved and cherished older Daughter of Norman and Gillian dearly loved Sister of Deborah and Paul, much loved Aunt to Joshua and Holly. Heartfelt thanks to the Carers, Nurses, Doctors and the pastoral care of St Andrews village. A private cremation has been held per Traceys wishes.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -