Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Burial
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Swanson Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Rosebank Speedway Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracey WEBLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracey Lee WEBLEY

Add a Memory
Tracey Lee WEBLEY Notice
WEBLEY, Tracey Lee. Born 17th November 1969. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 26th May 2020 beside her loving husband. Dearly loved wife of Ken and loving mother to Steph, Nats, Dannielle, Luke, Trav and Aimie. Doting Nan to her 6 grandchildren. We love you and will miss you more than words can say. Service details: The celebration of our beautiful Trace will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home on Saturday 30th May at 11am. Burial at Swanson Cemetery at 1pm and finish at Rosebank Speedway Club from 2pm.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -