|
|
|
WEBLEY, Tracey Lee. Born 17th November 1969. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 26th May 2020 beside her loving husband. Dearly loved wife of Ken and loving mother to Steph, Nats, Dannielle, Luke, Trav and Aimie. Doting Nan to her 6 grandchildren. We love you and will miss you more than words can say. Service details: The celebration of our beautiful Trace will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home on Saturday 30th May at 11am. Burial at Swanson Cemetery at 1pm and finish at Rosebank Speedway Club from 2pm.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020