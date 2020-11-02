|
ELLIOTT, Tracey Lee (nee Carter). Passed away peacefully at Edmund Hillary on 31 October 2020. Loving wife and warrior princess of Troy. Beloved daughter of Sarah and the late Gerry. Adored sister of Tony. A celebration of Tracey's life will be held at 1pm on Sunday 8 November at Ellerslie Race Course, 80 Ascot Avenue, Remuera. If you are attending the service, please wear pink in recognition of breast cancer awareness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation www. breastcancerfoundation.org. nz or Patient Voice Aotearoa https://givealittle.co.nz/org/ patient-voice-aotearoa#:£=: text=Patient would be appreciated or can be made at the service. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020