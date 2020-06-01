Home

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
24 Picton Street,
Howick
GOODIN, Tracey Lancelot. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12 May 2020. Adored husband, soulmate and best friend of Lynda. Cherished father of Rochelle, Kirsty and Phillip, father-in-law of David, Mike and Alia. Bestest Dandad ever of Leah and Noah. Beloved son of Robert and Joan and brother to Cheryl. Much loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A service for Tracey will be held today, Tuesday 2 June 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 24 Picton Street, Howick at 11am



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 1 to June 2, 2020
