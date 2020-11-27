Home

Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Elim Church
159 Botany Road
Botany

Tracey Anne FARRELL

FARRELL, Tracey Anne. Passed away on 22 November 2020. Our hearts are broken to have you leave us too soon. We will be forever grateful for your gift of love and laughter. Much loved and treasured mother and partner to Elijah and Steffan, step-mother to Harrison, daughter and sister of Seamus, Mary, Aiden, Melissa and Siobhan (Ireland). Daughter, sister-in-law and aunt of her NZ family, Denise, Darrell, Kirsty, Georgia, Mackenzie and Tyler. A service to celebrate Tracey's life will be held in Elim Church, 159 Botany Road, Botany on Thursday 3 December at 1pm, followed by a picnic at the Howick Domain near the playground. Families and children welcome.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020
